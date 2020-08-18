Covid – 19 claims more lives

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Health Reporter

MORE people continue succumbing to Covid-19 in Zimbabwe with reports showing that three died on Monday which brings the death toll to 135.

According to the Ministry of Health, 47 more people tested positive for the global pandemic on the same day, leaving the cumulative total of cases at 5 308.

The latest deaths were recorded in Bulawayo, Manicaland and Mashonaland East provinces.

Of the 47 new cases, 15 were recorded in Matabeleland South, three in Bulawayo, seven in Harare, nine in Manicaland, five in Masvingo and three in Mashonaland West province.

“As of August 17, 2020, Zimbabwe has now recorded 5 308 cases, 3 848 recoveries and 135 deaths. A total of 47 new cases were recorded yesterday and five of those are from returnees,” read the statement.

“We also recorded three deaths, one from Bulawayo, one from Mashonaland East and the other from Manicaland province.

The ministry said men remain the most affected sex when it comes to Covid-19 cases and deaths.

There are 1 325 active cases in Zimbabwe.

Bulawayo province has a cumulative 1 207 cases and 28 deaths with 873 recoveries while Matabeleland South has 522 cases with two deaths and 76 recoveries.

Matabeleland North has 98 cases, three deaths and 62 recoveries.

