Covid-19 claims one more person in Byo

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Health Reporter

ONE more person has succumbed to Covid-19 in Bulawayo, bringing the total number of deaths to 237 since the outbreak of the pandemic.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care, seven new cases were recorded in Bulawayo, Mashonaland East and Manicaland provinces.

The country now has 8 276 confirmed cases.

“As at 25 October 2020, Zimbabwe had 8 276 confirmed cases, including 7 797 recoveries and 237 deaths. One death was reported in the last 24 hours in Bulawayo and seven more people tested positive,” read the statement from the Ministry.

“We conducted 816 PCR tests and the positivity rate for the day was 0.9 percent. The national recovery rate stands at 94 percent.”

@thamamoe