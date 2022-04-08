COVID-19 claims two lives

Blessing Karubwa, Online Reporter

TWO people succumbed to Covid-19 on Thursday as the country recorded 67 cases in the last 24-hour reporting period.

Zimbabwe has so far recorded 246 870 cases, 5 455 deaths and 239 584 recoveries.

The national recovery rate remains at 97 percent and active cases go down to 1 831.

One of the new cases was detected from a school in Bulawayo province.

The vaccination programme is continuing countrywide with 5 624 699 people having received their first dose, 3 577 959 receiving their second dose while 506 425 receiving their third dose.

A total of 12 813 received their first jab yesterday, 2 851 received their second jab while 9 465 received their third jab.

As of April 06, 2022, at 3 PM there were 19 people that were hospitalized with no new admissions. Three people were admitted in Intensive Care Units, while 13 people had mild to moderate symptoms. Two people were asymptomatic and no one had severe symptoms.

Seven of the 19 hospitalized were vaccinated and 12 were not vaccinated.

Bulawayo recorded the highest number of cases, followed by Matabeleland North with 10 new cases.

Mashonaland East recorded nine new cases followed by Manicaland which recorded eight new cases.

Matabeleland South had eight cases while Midlands had seven new cases.

Harare had four new cases followed Mashonaland Central with three new cases.

Mashonaland West had two new cases while Masvingo recorded the least number of cases.

[email protected]