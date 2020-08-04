Covid-19 death toll reaches 80

04 Aug, 2020 - 09:08 0 Views
0 Comments
Covid-19 death toll reaches 80

The Chronicle

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Health Reporter
ZIMBABWE’S Covid-19 death toll has risen to 80 with 154 more people testing positive, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 4 075 cases.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care, all the recorded 154 new cases are local transmissions. 

72 of the cases were recorded in Harare and 50 in Bulawayo.

“As at August 3 2020, Zimbabwe had 4 075 confirmed cases including 1 057 recoveries and 80 deaths. Today 154 more people tested positive and these are local transmissions who are isolated,” reads the statement. 

“Today we regret to report 10 facility deaths which include four females and four females from Harare province, one male from Mashonaland West and one male from Matabeleland South Province.” 

Bulawayo province now has a cumulative total of 996 cases and 20 deaths, Matabeleland South has 430 cases with two deaths while Matabeleland North has 60 cases with two deaths. 

@thamamoe 

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting