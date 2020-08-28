Covid-19 death toll rises

Thandeka Moyo- Ndlovu, Health Reporter

THE Covid-19 death toll continues to rise in Zimbabwe with reports that 10 more people succumbed to the global pandemic in the last 24 hours.

Since the outbreak of Covid-19 in March, 189 people have succumbed to the deadly virus.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care, 41 new cases were reported yesterday, and three of them are returnees from South Africa.

“As of August 2020, Zimbabwe has recorded 6 292 cases, 5 010 recoveries and 189 deaths. Of the 10 new deaths, seven were recorded in Harare, one in Bulawayo, one from Midlands and the 10th death from Mashonaland Central,” reads the Ministry’s statement.

“Of the 41 new cases recorded, nine are from Bulawayo, six from Matabeleland South and Midlands provinces, 17 from Mashonaland West and two from Mashonaland Central.”

Bulawayo has a cumulative total of 1 269 confirmed cases, 30 deaths with 1 140 recoveries while Matabeleland South has 638 cases, four deaths and 436 recoveries.

Matabeleland North on the other hand has 105 cases, three deaths and 83 recoveries.

