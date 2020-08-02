COVID-19 death toll rises to 69

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Health Reporter

THE COVID-19 death toll has gone up to 69 in Zimbabwe after two people died at a health institution in Bulawayo and cumulative cases are now at 3 659.

Yesterday, 490 more people tested positive to the global pandemic and 485 of those are local transmissions. Bulawayo province now has a commutative off of 20 deaths and 886 cases since the outbreak of the disease on March 20.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care, among the new cases, 337 were recorded in Harare province while 39 were recorded in Bulawayo.

“As at August 1, 2020, Zimbabwe had 3 659 confirmed cases, 1 011 recoveries and 69 deaths. Of the 490 people who tested positive yesterday, 485 are local transmissions and five are returnees from South Africa,” read the statement.

“Today we regret reporting two deaths at a facility in Bulawayo which include a male aged 67 and a female aged 52.”

The Ministry said new recoveries were recorded in Mashonaland East and Masvingo.

Matabeleland South province has a cumulative 408 cases and one death while Matabeleland North has 50 cases and two deaths.

@thamamoe