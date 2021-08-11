Covid-19 deaths and infections decline

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

THIRTY-ONE people succumbed to Covid-19 while 405 new cases were recorded in the country in the last 24-hour reporting cycle.

All cases are local transmissions.

The seven-day rolling average for new cases fell to 689 from 857 the previous day.

There were 1 289 new recoveries and the National Recovery Rate was 78 percent while active cases went down to 21 809 from 22 724 the previous day.

A total of 2 631 PCR tests were done and positivity was 15.4 percent.

Only Mashonaland East and Central did not record deaths as Bulawayo has the highest 10 deaths followed by Harare with six.

Mashonaland West and Midlands had four deaths each while Masvingo, Matabeleland North and South had two each.

Manicaland recorded a single death.

Mashonaland East had the highest 83 new cases followed by Harare and Bulawayo which had 55 and 53 respectively.

Manicaland recorded 46 new cases, Matabeleland North 39, while Masvingo and Matabeleland South had 34 and 33 respectively.

Mashonaland Central had 25, Midlands 23 and 14 new cases were recorded in Mashonaland West.

The vaccination programme is continuing countrywide with 15 178 people receiving their first jab bringing the cumulative for 1st dose to 1 912 592. More than a million people have fully vaccinated after 16 873 received their second dose bringing the cumulative total for second dose to 1 061 238.

As of August 9, 2021, at 3PM, there were 498 people who were hospitalised. There were 34 new admissions while those that were asymptomatic were 76 and 326 had mild to moderate symptoms.

Seventy-six people had severe symptoms while 20 were in Intensive Care Units (ICU).

“As of 10 August 2021, Zimbabwe has now recorded 117 258 confirmed cases, 91 499 recoveries and 3 950 deaths,” reads the statement from the Ministry of Health and Child Care.