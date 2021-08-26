Covid-19 deaths and new infections decline

Midlands Bureau Chief

The country recorded 391 new Covid-19 cases and 18 deaths in the past 24 hours.

All the new infections were local.

The seven-day rolling average for new cases fell to 324.

Cases in the areas previously designated as hotspots have been declining due to public health control measures being implemented as surveillance continues in these areas.

A total of 39 897 received the first dose bringing the cumulative number for first dose to 2 422 256 while 28 853 received their second dose bringing the cumulative figure for the second dose to 1 535 298.

As of August 24, at 3PM, there were 340 hospitalised cases of which new admissions were 30, asymptomatic 98, mild to moderate 169, severe 28 and 25 in Intensive Care Units.

A total of 5 896 tests were done and the positivity rate was 6.6 percent.

The country recorded 838 new recoveries with active cases went down to 9 875.

“As at 25 August 2021, Zimbabwe had 123 711 confirmed cases, including 109 498 recoveries and 4 338 deaths. To date, a total of 2 422 256 people have been vaccinated against Covid-19,” said the Ministry of Health and Child Care.