Covid-19 deaths decline

Chronicle Reporter

FOUR people succumbed to Covid-19 on Thursday while 125 new infections were recorded.

Harare recorded two cases while Bulawayo and Manicaland recorded a death each.

Since the outbreak of Covid-19, the country has recorded 126 056 cases including 118 059 recoveries and 4521 deaths.

The country recorded 125 new cases from over 4 000 tests that were made in the day.

Manicaland had the highest number of cases with 27 new infections, Masvingo 25, Matabeleland North 24 and the rest of the provinces recorded less than 10 cases each.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care daily report, 167 people are hospitalised at various hospitals with Covid-19 related complications.

The Ministry reported that more than 23 000 people received their Covid-19 first vaccine dose, increasing the number to 2,8 million while more than 25 000 received their second dose.

The Ministry said more than 1,7 million people have since been fully vaccinated.

Government has urged citizens to get vaccinated for the country to achieve herd immunity.

The Ministry of Health and Child Care has said 90 percent of people who succumb to Covid-19 are unvaccinated.