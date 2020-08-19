Covid-19 derails album from Australia

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

THE ravaging pandemic which has seen the untimely death of live shows in some parts of the global village has derailed the launch of Australia-based musician, Polite “Spox” Moyo’s fifth album.

The talented Afro-maskandi musician had hoped to launch the eight- track album titled Basopu this month through a worldwide tour.

The album is a follow up to his fourth album, Otsikamutanda, which he launched through a tour in Australia and Zimbabwe where he took it to places in Bulawayo, Gwanda and Manama last year.

Speaking from Australia, Spox said the pandemic had robbed his fans of an exquisite musical presentation which features rhumba sensation, Clement Magwaza and Sifelisizwe Shumba.

Tracks on the album are Malume, Umona, It won’t work, Georgina, Selilindile, Nakabantwana, Kudakwashe which features Shumba and Imfundo featuring Uyala uGogo hit-maker Magwaza. The album was recorded at Diamond Music studios by Bothwell Nyamhondera in Harare.

“I recorded the Basopu album in September last year, but didn’t release it because I had just released another album OTsikamutanda. So, I was hoping to launch it this month, but the pandemic came forcing me to shelve those plans.

“Now I’m holding it because I want to physically connect with my audience when I give them new music,” said Spox.

If the pandemic continues to take its toll, Spox said he might be forced to launch the album online although he would have wanted to launch it physically. – @mthabisi_mthire.