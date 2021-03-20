Covid-19 disrupts access to contraceptives

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Health Reporter

COVID-19 has not only claimed the lives of millions since its outbreak, it has also disrupted access to contraception for 12 million women, a development which the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) says has resulted in 1.2 million unwanted pregnancies.

Zimbabwe, which has been on lockdown since March 21, 2020 has not been spared from the ripple effect of the global pandemic which forced women to go for at least three months with disrupted services.

Unwanted pregnancies which often lead to unsafe abortions and maternal deaths are a likely result of the disrupted services while many women and girls find themselves at risk of gender-based violence (GBV) and sexually transmitted infections (STIs).

For young girls, unwanted pregnancy severely curtails girls and young women’s opportunities and hinders their ability to reach their full potential.

Nearly 5 000 Zimbabwean teenage girls got pregnant while close to 2 000 were married off in the first two months of the year in what experts believe was a result of idleness and school closures caused by the Covid-19 lockdown.

In its report, the UNFPA reveals that nearly 12 million women lost access to contraception due to disruptions caused by the pandemic leading to 1,4 million unintended pregnancies.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has been the fastest-moving global public health crisis in a century, causing a strain never before seen on global health systems, many of which were forced to divert resources away from their reproductive health services. Women also lost access to health services due to mobility restrictions or fear of travelling to health facilities,” says UNFPA.

“The devastating impact that Covid-19 has had on the lives of millions of women and girls in the past year underscores just how vital it is to ensure the continuity of reproductive health services.”

Local gynaecologist Professor Solwayo Ngwenya said the Covid-19 pandemic is likely going to undo gains that have been recently made in reducing maternal and child mortality.

He says the disruptions in accessing contraception during the Covid-19 will have many implications of the lives of women and the economy.

“This Covid-19 has caused a lot of social disruptions as women are no longer able to travel to access health care services. This is going to impact women in controlling their reproductive health and have adverse outcomes unfortunately,” says Prof Ngwenya.

“Unplanned pregnancies that come with their complications which include maternal deaths and depression which can in turn put women at risk of succumbing to pregnancy related conditions.

“If pregnancies go up, the already struggling health care system will fail to ensure women access antenatal care, emergency C sections and quality maternal health services.”

Prof Ngwenya said Covid-19 has forced many institutions to divert their measly resources to treating and preventing Covid-19 leaving crucial services crippled.

“Covid has had a huge impact on reproductive health and it has taken away some resources meant to ensure we save women’s lives. It is going to negate the gains that we had already made on maternal and child care,” adds Prof Ngwenya.

The chairperson of the Women’s Coalition of Zimbabwe Covid-19 working group Mrs Edna Masiyiwa said disruptions in access to contraception means that women will be forced to bear unnecessary pressure.

“Covid-19 lockdown will have so many implications, one is unwanted pregnancies which can cause lots of stress to the women carrying the babies. Unwanted pregnancies that result in unsafe abortions will also be on the rise hence we cannot ignore that Covid-19 has really had a negative impact in the lives of women in Zimbabwe,” said Mrs Masiyiwa.

For gender activist Ms Lindile Ndebele, lack of access to contraception strips women of their dignity.

“Once there is no contraception you are actually stripping women of their dignity because once a woman has more children which she cannot care for, her whole life becomes a mess.

“The pressure of taking care of an extra mouth may expose women to stress and even GBV especially if the partner does not want another child,” said Ms Ndebele.

She said more children also put a strain on the national budget hence the need to ensure women always have contraception all the time no matter what.

“If half of those women who failed to get contraception in Zimbabwe and even in the world have babies, that will put pressure on the national budget, health care systems. More children also expose women to GBV as well hence we need to prioritise women’s reproductive health rights,” she added.

Masakhaneni Trust human rights manager Ms Ednah Bhala said lack of contraception takes away the right of women to control their bodies.

“Contraceptives give women some control over their bodies and once you take them away it means you have taken away a crucial right.

Their say or decision on safe sex, is taken away and leaves them helpless at the mercy at their partners,” said Ms Bhala.

“I think we should engage village health workers and give them that capacity to distribute contraceptives like the olden days. Pandemics like Covid-19 need the use of existing local structures so that even in cases of lockdowns women can access crucial services within their community.” — @thamamoe