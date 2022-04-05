COVID 19: Five die as active cases fall

Blessing Karubwa, Online Reporter

FIVE people succumbed to Covid-19 on Monday as the country recorded 87 new cases in the last 24-hour reporting period.

Zimbabwe has so far recorded 246 612 cases, 5 451 deaths and 238 857 recoveries.

The national recovery rate is now at 97 percent and active cases go down to 2 304.

6 of the new cases were detected from schools in Bulawayo province.

The vaccination programme is continuing countrywide with 5 558 545 people having received their first dose, 3 567 193 receiving their second dose while 468 764 receiving their third dose.

A total of 44 658 received their first jab yesterday, 8 855 received their second jab while 22 224 received their third jab.

As of April 03, 2022, at 3 PM there were 30 people that were hospitalized with three new admissions. One person was admitted in Intensive Care Units, while 22 people had mild to moderate symptoms. Four people were asymptomatic and three people had severe symptoms.

Six of the third hospitalized were vaccinated and 24 were not vaccinated.

Mashonaland East recorded the highest number of cases, followed by Bulawayo with 12 new cases.

Manicaland recorded 11 new cases followed by Mashonaland West which recorded 10 new cases.

Harare had nine new cases while Matabeleland South had eight new cases.

Matabeleland North recorded seven new cases while Midlands recorded six new cases.

Mashonaland Central had five new cases while Masvingo had the least number of cases.

