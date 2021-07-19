Covid-19 forces ITF to postpone South Central Zim Leg 4

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE International Tennis Federation has postponed the Cranrid – ITF South Central Zim Leg 4 tournament since the Sports and Recreation Commission placed a blanket ban on all sporting activities indefinitely.

The first-leg of the tournament was scheduled for July 26-31 in Harare, while the second-leg was set for August 2-7.

Players from Malaysia, United States of America, South Africa, Egypt, Cameroon, Namibia and the United Kingdom were due to participate in the two-legged tournament sponsored by Crandid Petroleum.

Cranrid Petroleum has been funding international tournaments to help boost sports tourism in the country, as the ITF tournaments attract players from all over the world. – @innocentskizoe