Covid-19 hits Matabeleland schools

Prosper Ndlovu, Nqobile Tshili and Mthabisi Tshuma, Chronicle Reporters

VICE-PRESIDENT and Minister of Health and Child Care, Dr Constantino Chiwenga, has implored Zimbabweans to remain vigilant and protect themselves from new Covid-19 infections, which are manifesting in new variants.

His warning comes as some schools in Matabeleland region such as Sacred Heart schools in Umzingwane District, Girls College and Mzilikazi Primary School in Bulawayo are among those hit by the latest outbreak.

At Sacred Heart primary and secondary schools, 51 Covid-19 cases were recorded and 45 of the pupils that tested positive are boarders while four are day-scholars. The other two cases are staff members.

At Mzilikazi Primary School, eight teachers are said to have tested positive leading to Government to initiate contact tracing.

Vice-President Chiwenga said citizens should not relax because new cases are still being recorded throughout the country.

“The scourge of Covid-19 is still with us and manifesting in new variants. We must take this disease very seriously because it is a threat to our lives hence the need to continue adhering strictly to the Covid-19 preventive measures,” said Dr Chiwenga.

He said people should adhere to World Health Organisation (WHO) health protocols meant to curb the spread of the pandemic.

“Just last night I was taken aback when I got the news of the Sacred Heart outbreak where we had school pupils affected by Covid-19. One or two (affected) people, either from the staff or pupils went into the school and infected more pupils and teachers. We are monitoring the situation and taking all measures necessary to contain the outbreak at the two schools,” said VP Chiwenga.

He urged citizens to continue wearing masks properly, sanitise and wash their hands regularly, maintain social distancing as well as avoid super-spreaders like unnecessary gatherings.

“What we see in other parts of the world is not pleasing and we should strive to save lives because every life matters. Let us protect ourselves, our families and neighbours,” said Dr Chiwenga.

VP Chiwenga also urged people to be vaccinated saying Government was using a lot of resources to import the vaccines because it was committed to saving lives.

He said what was pleasing was that the mass vaccination programme was progressing very well. The country is targeting vaccinating 10 million people to achieve herd immunity which is about 60 percent of the population.

In an interview, Primary and Secondary Education Ministry communication and advocacy director Mr Taungana Ndoro said Matabeleland region has been the worst hit by Covid-19 cases in schools while sporadic cases have been recorded in other parts of the country.

“Across the country, we have recorded roughly around 10 schools that have recorded Covid-19 cases this term. Matabeleland region has been the worst-hit but in other schools they are recording probably a case each. At the moment I’m waiting for a report of the cases that have been recorded across our schools,” said Mr Ndoro.

He said boarding schools with higher infections are being placed under quarantine as the ministry implements Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) to contain an outbreak of Covid-19 in schools.

Mr Ndoro said in view of the new cases, teachers should embrace Government’s vaccination programme as it can protect them from Covid-19.

“The vaccination of teachers is going on very well in most of the provinces. Remember vaccination is voluntary and is not forced so those teachers who are willing are being vaccinated,” said Mr Ndoro.

Meanwhile, Chronicle erroneously reported online yesterday that Falcon College in Umzingwane District had also recorded Covid-19 cases.

Falcon College headmaster Mr Dave van Myk clarified that the elite school has not recorded any Covid-19 cases.

The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education adopted SOP last year following the outbreak of Covid-19 which disrupted the education sector.

The measures have been hailed for the safe management of Covid-19 cases in schools with no pupil having died from Covid-19 last term.

Cabinet recently expressed satisfaction with Covid-19 management in schools as only 332 contracted the virus last year from 4,5 million learners.

Schools are encouraged to strictly adhere to SOP guidelines with pupils with flu-like symptoms not supposed to come to school until they recover.