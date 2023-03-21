Covid -19 infections decrease

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Online Reporter

ZIMBABWE’S weekly average for Covid-19 new cases has gone down to nine as 14 people tested positive to the virus which has killed more than 5 000 locals since it first broke out in 2020.

Statistics from the Ministry of Health and Child Care show that no deaths were recorded during the last 24 hours.

In terms of vaccination programme, a total of 2 283 people received the first dose bringing cumulative to 6 894 956.

“Another 2 505 received their second dose bringing cumulative to 5 114 119 while

2 012 received their third dose bringing cumulative to 1 671 144. As of Sunday, there were 17 hospitalized cases and the national recovery rate remains at 98 percent,” read the report.

“As of Monday, Zimbabwe had recorded 264 470 Covid-19 cases including 258 491 recoveries and 5 678 deaths.” [email protected]