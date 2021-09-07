Covid-19 kills 11 people

Blessing Karubwa, Chronicle Reporter

ELEVEN people succumbed to Covid-19 yesterday as the country recorded 121 new cases in the last 24-hour reporting period.

The country has so far recorded 125 671 cases, 4 493 deaths and 117 036 recoveries. The national recovery rate stands at 93 percent, with active cases going down to 4 142

All the cases are local transmissions.

To date, a total of 2 729 955 people has been vaccinated against COVID-19

A total of 1 647 people received their first jab yesterday and 11 367 their second.

The seven-day rolling average for new cases fell to 1 558 yesterday from 1 664.

As of September 6, 2021, at 3PM, there were 173 people were hospitalised with 12 new admissions. Five people were admitted in intensive care units (ICU) while 145 had mild to moderate symptoms. Eleven patients had severe symptoms.

“As of September 7, 2021, Zimbabwe, has now recorded 125 671 confirmed cases, 117 0376 recoveries and 4 439 deaths,” reads the statement

@TichaKarubwa