Covid-19 kills 18

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

EIGHTEEN people succumbed to Covid-19 related complications on Thursday while 275 new infections were recorded country wide.

Five deaths were recorded in Mashonaland Central, Bulawayo and Matabeleland South recorded three cases each, Harare and Masvingo received two cases, Manicaland, Mashonaland East and Midlands recorded a single case each.

Matabeleland North and Mashonaland West did not record any Covid-19 related deaths.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care daily report, 398 people were admitted in various hospitals due to Covid-19 complications as at 3PM on Wednesday.

Of the admitted patients, 41 were in the intensive care unit while 46 were considered severe.

Harare had the highest number of new infections – 45 – while Midlands had the least cases, recording six infections.

The country has recorded 123 986 Covid-19 infections since the outbreak of the pandemic last year in March including more than 110 183 and 4 356 deaths.

The Government has encouraged citizens to be vaccinated against Covid-19 and extended the vaccination programme to minors aged 14 and above.

So far more than 2,4 million citizens have received their Covid-19 first doses while 1,5 million have received second Covid-19 jab doses.

@nqotshili