Covid-19 kills 68

Yvonne Ncube, Chronicle Reporter

THE country has reported 68 more Covid-19 related deaths and 1445 new cases in the last 24-hours, bringing the total number of cases to 82 613.

The seven-day rolling average for new cases fell from 2300 yesterday to 2251.

The country is recording a spike in Covid-19 deaths with the overall statistics rising to 2588 from 2520 on Friday.

Of the new cases, 70 were recorded in Bulawayo Northern suburbs, 45 in Emakhandeni and 35 in Nkulumane. These have been classified as hotspots.

51 923 have recovered from infections.

Mashonaland West recorded 339 new infections, which was the highest in the country.

Mashonaland East with 247 new infections had the second highest Covid-19 cases countrywide, followed by Bulawayo with 150, Matabeleland South and Manicaland each recorded 142 new infections, Harare recorded 107 cases, Mashonaland Central recorded 90 cases, Midlands and Masvingo recorded 79 cases each while Matabeleland North recorded six lowest number of 70 cases.

In its daily Covid-19 report, the Ministry of Health and Child Care said as of yesterday, 36 043 people have received their first dose bringing cumulative first dose to 1 132m 045 while 3651 received their second dose yesterday bringing the cumulative second dose to 639 389 as at 4pm.

The Ministry said Kariba, Karoi, Makonde and Kwekwe remain on localised lockdown.

Nkulumane, Emakhandeni and Northern suburbs in Bulawayo are Covid-19 hotspots along with Midlands, Kwekwe, Hurungwe, Chegutu, Sanyati, Mashonaland West, Guruve, Mazowe, Mashonaland Central, Marondera, Murehwa, Mashonaland East, Bikita, Masvingo and Harare have been classified as hotspots.

Tests conducted yesterday were 10 568 bringing the country’s positivity rate sits at 13,7 percent

According to the Ministry there were 798 hospitalised cases, 138 new admissions, 313 asymptomatic, 414 mild to moderate, severe 50 while 21 are in intensive care unit.

