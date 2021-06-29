Covid-19 LATEST: 13 more deaths and 842 new cases as pandemic tightens grip on hotspots

Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Reporter

THE country recorded 13 more Covid-19 related deaths and 842 more new cases in the last 24-hours with hotspots suburbs in Bulawayo recording all the 57 cases in the city.

All the cases are local transmissions.

So far, the total number of Covid-19 cases in the country stands at 47 284 with 1 749 deaths. The national recovery rate has declined to 80 percent as active cases go up to 7 586.

The vaccination programme is continuing countrywide with 1 299 154 having been vaccinated against Covid-19 as of yesterday. A total of 7 957 people received the first dose yesterday while 15 938 people got the second jab.

The seven-day rolling average for new cases rose to 727 yesterday from 666.

As of June 27, 2021 at 3PM, there were 353 people who were hospitalised with 40 new admissions. Three patients were admitted in intensive care units (ICU) while 209 had mild to moderate symptoms. Forty-four patients had severe symptoms while 97 were asymptomatic.

Mashonaland West had the highest number of 195 new cases followed by Midlands with 116 cases. Harare had 113 cases while Masvingo recorded 101 cases. Mashonaland East had 98 cases while Mashonaland Central had 90 cases. Bulawayo recorded 57 cases with Manicaland having 43 cases. Matabeleland has the least number with 29 cases. No cases were recorded in Matabeleland South

“As of June 28, 2021, Zimbabwe, has now recorded 47 284 confirmed cases, 37 949 recoveries and 1 749 deaths,” reads the statement.