Covid-19 LATEST: 28 more deaths and more than 1 300 new cases

Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Reporter

TWENTY-eight people succumbed to Covid-19 yesterday with news cases in the country rising to 1 331 in the last 24-hour reporting cycle.

The country has so far recorded a total number of 49 864 cases and 1 789 deaths. The national recovery rate has further declined to 78 percent as active cases go up to 8 954.

In Bulawayo, six people died with cases rising to 142 yesterday with the city’s hotspots recording all the cases. Harare recorded the highest number of seven deaths followed by Bulawayo. Midland has six deaths while Mashonaland West recorded five deaths. Three people died in Manicaland with Matabeleland North recording one death.

All the cases are local transmissions.

The vaccination programme is continuing countrywide with 777 161 people having received the first dose while 555 277 people got the second jab.

A total of 6 452 received their first jab and 10 389 their second. The seven-day rolling average for new cases rose to 912 yesterday from 831.

As of June 29, 2021 at 3PM, there were 363 people who were hospitalised with 58 new admissions. Eleven were admitted in intensive care units (ICU) while 234 had mild to moderate symptoms. Forty-eight patients had severe symptoms while 70 were asymptomatic.

Mashonaland West recorded the highest number of 371 cases following by Harare with 149 cases. Masvingo had 146 cases while Mashonaland East recorded 113 cases. Manicaland recorded 108 cases while Mashonaland Central had 105 cases.

Matabeleland South recorded 52 cases with Matabeleland North recording the least number of 38 cases.

“As of June 30, 2021, Zimbabwe, has now recorded 49 864 confirmed cases, 39 121 recoveries and 1 789 deaths,” reads the statement.