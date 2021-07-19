Covid-19 LATEST: 34 lose battle whilst over a thousand retain positive tests

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Senior Health Reporter

AT Least 34 people succumbed to Covid-19 in Zimbabwe yesterday while 1 006 tested positive.

The seven-day rolling average for new cases rose to 2 264 today from 2 251.

Seven deaths were recorded in Bulawayo, eight in Harare, five in Masvingo, three and in Matabeleland South and four in Mashonaland West.

“As of 18 July 2021, Zimbabwe has recorded 83 619 cases, 53 453 recoveries and 2 622 deaths,” read a daily update from the Ministry of health and Child Care.

“A total of 12 043 people received the first dose today bringing cumulative for first dose to 1 144 379 while 1 765 received their second dose bringing cumulative for second dose to 641 154. There are 726 hospitalised cases and 28 are in intensive care units.” – @thamamoe