COVID – 19 LATEST: 371 cases recorded, as government intensifies localised lock-downs

A TOTAL of 371 new Covid-19 infections were recorded on Thursday while two people succumbed to the deadly virus as Government intensifies localised lockdowns.

Of the new infections only one case was imported from South Africa.

The country is recording a spike in Covid-19 cases with a weekly rolling average increasing to 207 cases from 160 recorded on Wednesday.

Since March last year, more than 40 900 people have contracted Covid-19 in the country while more than 37 100 and the virus has killed 1 647.

Government has placed Kwekwe, Karoi and Kariba under localised lockdowns due to an increase in cases in those localities.

Some suburbs in Bulawayo have been classified as hotspots.

The Ministry of Health and Child Care daily report shows that as of Thursday at 4PM the country has more than 108 Covid-19 patients admitted at the country’s hospitals.

Of the 108 patients, 22 are asymptomatic, 67 moderate have symptoms, 13 are deemed severe while five are in admitted in the intensive care unit.

The health ministry said country has since administered more than 1 million Covid-19 dose vaccines to citizens as 698 953 have taken the first jab and 427 143 taking the second dose.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa told senators during the Senate Question and Answer session on Thursday that Government is implementing necessary measure to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

She said Government was however concerned that the spike being recorded is also a result of citizens not following prevention measures.

“In January we had our second wave, which took away our friends and relatives. Some countries are now talking about the third wave which has affected countries like India where a lot of people are dying and even our neighbouring countries are suffering. In Zimbabwe, we have had people who died in Kwekwe and there are still studies going on to verify whether it was as a result of the COVID-19 Indian variant,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

“We are seeing that, because of the winter season, where temperatures have dropped, the cases are rising and we keep on encouraging the people of Zimbabwe not to be complacent. They should not get tired of putting on their masks, sanitizing and practicing social distancing.”

She said it was worrying that Matabeleland South province has low uptake of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Minister Mutsvangwa said even the country’s neighbouring countries are recording a rise in new infections calling on citizens to exercise caution.

“We have seen that some areas that surround us like Namibia and Zambia, the cases are increasing. We are encouraging people to stay at home and only leave their homes when it is necessary. People must stay home; all the workshops and gatherings have been stopped so that we are able to contain the virus. We are encouraging people to conduct their meetings virtually. We hope and trust that as Zimbabweans, we must work together and be united in order that we reduce the effects of this virus,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

