Covid -19 latest: Localised lockdown in Mashonaland West districts

The Chronicle
Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter
THE President has locked down Makonde, Hurungwe and Kariba districts to curb the spread of Covid-19.
Two senior government officials from the areas have died from the deadly virus.
Health experts this week warned that Bulawayo may follow suit if people continue to be complacent and ignore health protocols.
There has been a surge in Covid cases in Zimbabwe and Government has come up with measures to arrest the spread of Covid-19.
In a statement read on his behalf by the Vice President who is also the Minister of Health and Child Care General (Rt) Dr Constantino Chiwenga, President Mnangagwa said the measures have been necessitated by the rise of cases in Mashonaland West where on Monday there were 38 new cases, on Tuesday the figure went up to 115 new cases and on Wednesday they were 105 new cases.
Read the full statement below: