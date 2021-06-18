Covid -19 latest: Localised lockdown in Mashonaland West districts

A computer image created by Nexu Science Communication together with Trinity College in Dublin, shows a model structurally representative of a betacoronavirus which is the type of virus linked to COVID-19, better known as the coronavirus linked to the Wuhan outbreak, shared with Reuters on February 18, 2020. NEXU Science Communication/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

THE President has locked down Makonde, Hurungwe and Kariba districts to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Two senior government officials from the areas have died from the deadly virus.

Health experts this week warned that Bulawayo may follow suit if people continue to be complacent and ignore health protocols.

There has been a surge in Covid cases in Zimbabwe and Government has come up with measures to arrest the spread of Covid-19.

In a statement read on his behalf by the Vice President who is also the Minister of Health and Child Care General (Rt) Dr Constantino Chiwenga, President Mnangagwa said the measures have been necessitated by the rise of cases in Mashonaland West where on Monday there were 38 new cases, on Tuesday the figure went up to 115 new cases and on Wednesday they were 105 new cases.

Read the full statement below: