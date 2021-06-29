Covid-19 LATEST: More than 50 MSU students test positive

Midlands Bureau Chief

MORE than 50 Midlands State University (MSU) students at Zvishavane Campus have tested positive to Covid -19 virus forcing the University to suspend face to face lectures.

The University will conduct online classes.

Acting Midlands provincial medical director Dr Reginald Mhene confirmed the development Campus.

“A total of 54 new Covid-19 infections have been recorded at MSU Zvishavane Campus. These are mainly students,” he said.

Dr Mhene said testing and contact tracing is ongoing.

MSU registrar Mr Tinashe Zishiri confirmed that face to face lectures at the Gweru Main Campus and Zvishavane Campus will be suspended from today.

In a notice, Mr Zishiri said: “Midlands State University wishes to advice all its valued stakeholders that the University has resolved to suspend face to face lectures at the Gweru Main Campus and Zvishavane Campus from Wednesday 30 June 2021 until further notice.

“This is part of preventive measures and coordinated efforts being taken to mitigate the spread of coronavirus (Covid-19),” he said.

Mr Zishiri said online classes will continue as scheduled adding that the University will also continue to offer electronic library services.