Covid-19 lockdown has worked in our favour: Cifoz

Prosper Ndlovu, Business Editor

THE enforcement of Covid-19 lockdown measures has restrained foreign competitors from participating in the construction sector resulting in the local contractors and suppliers securing lucrative tenders, an official has said.

According to the Construction Industry Federation of Zimbabwe (Cifoz), the country has adequate skilled personnel and competent contractors to undertake key infrastructure projects.

However, in recent years local players had complained over the awarding of tenders to foreign companies.

“Covid-19 has opened up more opportunities for our contractors and local building material suppliers,” Cifoz chief executive officer, Mr Martin Chingaira, said in a recent interview.

“This is because borders have been closed and foreign competition as well as imports have been limited. This is good news for us as we have been afforded the opportunity to fill the gap.

“For instance, the Beitbridge-Harare Road upgrade is being done by locals and we are showing the Government that locals have got the required capacity to implement any project in the country.”

Finance and Economic Development Minister, Professor Mthuli Ncube, is also on record saying local contractors undertaking construction of the Harare-Beitbridge Highway have proved that indigenous companies are capable of constructing roads that meet international standards.

“The positive sentiment by the Government should motivate local industries to take advantage of the lockdown window to make an impact and prove there is no need to engage foreign companies,” said Mr Chingaira.

He urged those producing construction materials to ensure they produce quality products that meet standards set by the Standards Association of Zimbabwe (SAZ).

“Once you embrace standards and get proper certification, you are assured of good business forever.”

Mr Chingaira said his organisation has come up with a programme of action aimed at enhancing capacity among its members. This is being achieved through rolling out refresher courses for experts and graduates.

He said Cifoz was ready to partner with various institutions to support local contractors and ensure they capitalise on all local opportunities.

The sector is also positioning itself to tap into growing opportunities in the region and is keen to secure strategic synergies with peers across Africa.

With the coming in of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), whose implementation began in January this year, the services sector is expected to come under spotlight as the continent seeks to increase intra-regional trading.

Mr Chingaira said this presents a good opportunity for Zimbabwean professionals and contractors.

“As building professionals and contractors we’ve all the necessary skills and capacity to implement big and small projects in the region. We are ready to export our services,” he said.

Cifoz is a professional body formed in 1915 and boasts of close to 600 individual members and companies who are involved in different construction trades.