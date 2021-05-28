‘Covid-19 must not lock down artistes careers: Minister

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

Covid-19 must not lock down the careers of artistes and they should find ways of coming up with new work as Government is committed to promoting and preserving cultural heritage.

This was said by the Bulawayo Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Judith Ncube, during the province’s belated Culture Week celebrations at the National Gallery of Zimbabwe in Bulawayo on Wednesday.

This year’s Culture Week was celebrated under the “Resilience in Safeguarding Creativity and Cultural Diversity” theme.

Minister Ncube said Culture Week provided an opportunity to promote and showcase the diversity of Zimbabwean culture. She

encouraged artistes not to be bogged down due to Covid-19 but instead, find new ways to work.

“To those of us with sharp minds or the creatives in our country, I say to you, do not let Covid-19 lock down your careers. You must create new work and explore new ways of distribution to enable access to your work. With many people spending a lot of time in their houses in compliance with lockdown restrictions, they need entertainment and this is an opportunity that needs to be captured,” said Minister Ncube.

She said the Government remains committed to promoting the arts as this is part of the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS-1).

“Government is serious about the preservation and promotion of our cultural heritage. Our economic blueprint, the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS-1), recognises that culture has the power to transform entire societies, strengthen local communities and forge a sense of identity and belonging for people of all ages through language, dance, stories, fashion, music, craft and so much more,” said Minister Ncube.

She said the Culture and Creative Industry (CCI) has become a vital force in accelerating human development also in line with NDS-1.

“The sector empowers people to take ownership of their development and stimulate innovation that can drive inclusive sustainable growth. This strategy dovetails with the goals of the NDS-1 through its focus on 10 pillars which firmly position the CCIs as pivotal for the sector’s role in national economic development and employment creation.

“The sector is thus poised to be a critical cog in the matrix of attaining an Upper Middle-Income Society that is spelt out in Vision 2030 and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs),” said Minister Ncube.

National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) Bulawayo provincial arts manager Cleopatra Dube, speaking at the celebrations, said the province is rich in cultural diversity.

“Today’s event is a recognition of our culture and a celebration of its diversity. On show is just a snippet of the wealth that we have as a city. As NACZ, we believe artistes are still resilient in safeguarding our creative and cultural diversity through all art forms.

“In the face of Covid-19, all sectors are finding a balance and exhibiting that creativity can never be stifled,” said Dube.

Earlier in the day, Minister Ncube toured the National Gallery where she viewed artifacts on sale. She also visited stalls where various ornaments and bags were on display and met with the artistes behind the artifacts. The Minister was impressed by the assortment and beauty of the artworks.

Performing during the day was an array of artistes such as Langelitsha who performed a play that had messages about how Covid-19 has affected the arts sector. Thereafter, comedian MaForty entertained the guests with his jibes on his upbringing.

Afro-soul artiste, Thandi Dhlana gave a scintillating performance of her song Inganekwane which was received by a rousing applause by the sizeable crowd.

It was a delight to see award-winning Umkhathi Theatre Works performing as its members looked like they were relieved to be on stage for the first time, in a long time. Their dance piece was high-octane infused with folk songs with thumping beats from the drum, clapping and dances such as Ingquzu. Minister Ncube pledged some food items for the dance group.

Maskandi artiste Mkhuphali was also a revelation, so was theatre group Yellow World.

Closing off the proceedings was Ezimnyama Dance group with a contemporary dance themed around Africa.