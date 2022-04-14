COVID-19: No deaths recorded in the last 24 hours

Blessing Karubwa, Online Reporter

NO one succumbed to Covid-19 on Wednesday as the country recorded 66 cases in the last 24-hour reporting period.

Zimbabwe has so far recorded 247 160 cases, 5 460 deaths and 240 754 recoveries.

The national recovery rate remains at 97 percent and active cases remain on 946.

All cases were local.

The vaccination programme is continuing countrywide with 5 752 577 people having received their first dose, 3 602 649 receiving their second dose while 551 503 receiving their third dose.

A total of 2 672 received their first jab yesterday, 1 669 received their second jab while 4 074 received their third jab.

As of April 12, 2022, at 3 PM there were 25 people that were hospitalized with one new admission. Five people were admitted in Intensive Care Units, while 19 people had mild to moderate symptoms. One person was asymptomatic and no one had severe symptoms.

Five of the 25 hospitalized were vaccinated and 20 were not vaccinated.

Mashonaland East recorded the highest number of cases, followed by Matabeleland South with 11 new cases.

Mashonaland West had eight new cases followed by Manicaland with seven new cases.

Bulawayo and Matabeleland North recorded six cases each while Harare recorded five cases followed by Mashonaland Central which recorded four cases.

Midlands had three cases while Masvingo had the least number of cases.

