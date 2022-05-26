COVID-19: No deaths recorded in the last 24-hours

Nomathemba Mpofu, Online Reporter

NO one succumbed to Covid-19 as the country recorded 127 new infections in the last 24-hour reporting period.

The new cases bring to 251 355 the total number of infections since the outbreak of the coronavirus.

To date, Zimbabwe has so far recorded 5 496 deaths and 243 468 recoveries. Yesterday, the country recorded 102 new recoveries with the national recovery rate remaining at 97 percent.

Active cases rose to 2 392. All the cases are local transmissions.

The vaccination programme is continuing countrywide with 2 466 people having received the first jab yesterday and 2 404 the second and third jab.

The total cumulative for people who got the first dose is now at 6 230 390 while 4 502 160 got the second dose. A total of 801 960 received the booster shot.

The seven-day rolling average for new cases fell to 192 from 211 yesterday.

As of May 24, 2022 at 3PM there were 58 hospitalised cases with 23 of them vaccinated while 35 were not vaccinated. There were 6 new admissions.

Bulawayo recorded the highest number of cases with 492 followed by Matabeleland South with 466 cases.

Harare recorded 287 cases while Matabeleland North recorded 280 cases. Mashonaland East recorded 269 cases, 166 cases were recorded in Midlands and Mashonaland Central recorded 130 cases.

Masvingo recorded 119 cases, Manicaland had 105 cases and the least number was recorded in Mashonaland West with 78 cases.

