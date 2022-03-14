COVID-19 No deaths recorded in the last 24 hours

Blessing Karubwa, Chronicle Reporter

NO Covid-19 deaths were recorded across the country, with only 158 active cases being reported in the last 24-hour reporting period.

Zimbabwe has so far recorded 242 515 cases, 5 414 deaths and 232 205 recoveries.

The national recovery rate remains at 96% and active cases go down to 4 896.

All cases are local transmissions.

The vaccination programme is continuing countrywide with 4 394 336 people having received their first dose, 3 426 112 receiving their second dose while 159 628 receiving their third dose.

A total of 1 517 received their first jab yesterday, 1 413 received their second jab while 1 556 received their third jab.

As of March 12, 2022, at 3 PM there were 57 people that were hospitalized with three new admissions. No one was admitted in Intensive Care Units, while 44 people had mild to moderate symptoms. Seven people were asymptomatic while six people had severe symptoms.

Mashonaland West recorded the highest number of cases, followed by Mashonaland East which recorded 29 new cases. Masvingo and Manicaland had 26 cases each. Midlands recorded 17 new cases followed by Matabeleland South and Matabeleland North with 10 new cases each.

Bulawayo recorded 2 new cases while Harare recorded 3 new cases.

Mashonaland Central recorded the least number of cases which is 1.

