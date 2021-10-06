COVID-19: No patients in intensive care units in Zimbabwe

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

TWO people succumbed to Covid-19 while 130 new cases were recorded in the country in the last 24-hour reporting cycle.

All cases are local transmissions.

The seven-day rolling average for new cases fell to 156 from 183 the previous day.

The Ministry of Health and Child Care said 42 percent of new cases were from outbreaks detected in schools.

Matabeleland North led with 19 new cases in schools, Manicaland 17, Masvingo nine, Mashonaland East eight and two from Midlands.

There were 166 new recoveries and the National Recovery Rate was 95 percent while active cases went down to 2 593 from 2 631 the previous day.

A total of 2 636 PCR tests were done and positivity was at 4.9 percent.

The deaths were recorded in Bulawayo and Mashonaland Central provinces.

Manicaland had the highest 38 new cases followed by Masvingo with 30, Matabeleland North 24, Mashonaland East 17 and Harare with seven.

Mashonaland West had five, Midlands four, while Bulawayo and Mashonaland Central had three and two new cases respectively.

Matabeleland South recorded no new case.

The vaccination programme is continuing countrywide with 11 002 people receiving their first jab bringing the cumulative for 1st dose to 3 128 897.

A total of 20 104 people received their second dose bringing the cumulative second dose to 2 343 966 as at Tuesday at 4pm.

As of 4 October, 2021, at 3PM, there were 25 people who were hospitalized. Of these, there was a single new admission.

Those with mild to moderate symptoms were 23 while two were severe.

There are no patients in the intensive care units.

“As of 5 October 2021, Zimbabwe has now recorded 131 335 confirmed cases, 124 113 recoveries and 4 629 deaths,” reads the Ministry statement.

