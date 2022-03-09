Covid-19: One person dies as active cases increase to 5 279

Blessing Karubwa, Chronicle Reporter

One person succumbed to Covid-19 yesterday as the country recorded 633 new cases in the last 24-hour reporting period.

Zimbabwe has so far recorded 240 343 cases, 5 400 deaths and 229 664 recoveries.

The national recovery rate remains at 96 percent and active cases go up to 5 279.

125 of the new cases were detected in schools, in Mashonaland East (53), Manicaland (29), Masvingo (25), Mashonaland Central (17) and Mashonaland West (1).

Mashonaland East recorded the highest number of new cases, followed by Matabeleland North with 112 cases. Manicaland recorded 101 new cases followed by Mashonaland West with 80 new cases.

Matabeleland South recorded 42 new cases while Masvingo recorded 39 new cases. Midlands recorded 13 new cases while Harare recorded 9 new cases.

Mashonaland Central recorded 43 new cases.

Bulawayo recorded the least number of cases (5).

The vaccination programme is continuing countrywide with 4 377 690 people having received their first dose, 3 411 384 receiving their second dose while 144 326 received their third dose.

A total of 2 107 received their first jab yesterday, 1 890 received their second jab, while 2 553 received their third jab.

As of March 8, 2022, at 3 PM there were 67 people hospitalised with five new admissions. No one was admitted in intensive care units, while 56 people had mild to moderate symptoms. Four people were asymptomatic.

