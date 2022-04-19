COVID 19: One person succumbs to virus

Blessing Karubwa, Online Reporter

ONE person succumbed to Covid-19 on Monday as the country recorded 19 cases in the last 24-hour reporting period.

Zimbabwe has so far recorded 247 297 cases, 5 464 deaths and 241 112 recoveries.

The national recovery rate remains at 97 percent and active cases fall to 721.

All cases were local.

The vaccination programme is continuing countrywide with 5 794 196 people having received their first dose, 3 615 160 receiving their second dose while 567 093 receiving their third dose.

A total of 4 895 received their first jab yesterday, 807 received their second jab while 567 093 received their third jab.

As of April 17, 2022, at 3PM there were 14 people that were hospitalized with 10 new admissions. No one was admitted in Intensive Care Units, while 14 people had mild to moderate symptoms. No one was asymptomatic and two people had severe symptoms.

10 of the 16 hospitalized were vaccinated and six were not vaccinated.

Bulawayo recorded the highest number of cases, followed by Harare with four new cases.

Manicaland and Mashonaland East recorded three cases each while Matabeleland South recorded two new cases.

Midlands and Matabeleland North recorded one case each while other provinces had no cases.

@BlezarKarubwa