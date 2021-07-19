Covid-19 pandemic pushes 14-year-old into arts

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

FOURTEEN-year-old Audrey Tshuma, a poetess who hails from Greenhill in Bulawayo is now a storyteller who hopes to utilise her art skills to bring a positive impact in societies.

Tshuma who is a Form 2 at Montrose Girls High said through poetry, she wants to inspire her peers to be better people.

“I joined the industry inspired by my struggles. It’s not a dream but rather it’s my gift that I recognise as sacred. I want to change lives with my talent by giving out words of comfort and boldness that makes societies strong and united,” said Tshuma.

She said she has since penned a number of poems focused on the pandemic and her life. – @mthabisi_mthire