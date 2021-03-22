JUST IN: Covid-19 slowly easing down

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu

ZIMBABWE recorded one of its lowest new Covid-19 cases since its outbreak yesterday with reports that two more people have succumbed to the global pandemic.

Three people tested positive yesterday, two from Harare and one from Mashonaland Central province bringing the cumulative total to 36 665.

The Ministry of Health and Child Care says the three tested positive after 660 PCR and antigen tests were conducted countrywide.

Active cases also went down to 884 and the two deaths were recorded in Bulawayo and Mashonaland Central.

“As at 21 March 2021, Zimbabwe had 36 665 confirmed cases, including 34 269 recoveries and 1 512 deaths. To date, a total of 42 729 front line workers have been vaccinated,” says the Ministry.