Covid-19: The little you have can save a life

Charity Ruzvidzo

As the country and the rest of the world continue to battle against the Covid-19 pandemic, it is essential that we revive the spirit of benevolence and love to those in dire situations as a result of the disease.

Not all Zimbabweans have access to basic necessities to sustain their livelihoods due to unemployment, economic hardships and poverty.

Covid-19 has made it worse

The lockdown effected by President Emmerson Mnangagwa on March 30 to help flatten the curve and ensure all Zimbabweans keep safe in their homes has however affected some, among them vendors and small business owners who live from hand to mouth.

To alleviate the challenges the vulnerable are facing, Finance Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube said Treasury is already distributing funds to assist over one million households under a new cash transfer programme.

This move by Government to cushion vulnerable communities is commendable.

However, we can all play our part by assisting with the little we have to ensure that our fellow brothers and sisters do not lack.

Help is not only limited to money. One can provide assistance by running errands for the elderly (the most vulnerable group), that is going to the pharmacy to get their medications or the supermarket to buy groceries.

Assistance can be rendered to support people who are self-isolating, especially people without nearby family, elderly people, and people living with disabilities or chronic illnesses such as cancer, diabetes and lung disease.

With a lot of time on our hands people have taken to social media to post and share with their virtual friends pictures of their cooking skills.

While nothing is wrong with this, it is important to make certain that your neighbours and the most vulnerable are not starving.

The greatest foe to humankind is hunger. If you find yourself with extra food in your pantry, spare a thought for those who are struggling to put a meal on the table for their families.

Life as we know it has changed

Plans have had to be cancelled and many people are uncertain of the future. According to health experts, this may lead to anxiety disorder, depressive symptoms and sleep quality changes.

Offering a friendly voice of reassurance over the telephone to friends, family members, colleagues and community members can go a long way in restoring hope and being a vital boost to morale.

Combating misinformation online by seeking credible news sources that report on the virus and ensuring that others access this information will also assist in the fight against false alarm and panic.

While home-made cloth masks do not meet the standards for working with Covid-19 patients, the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention recommends their use in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain. Those with expertise to sew can assist by making home-made masks for members of the community who cannot afford surgical masks.

Frontline healthcare workers are doing all they can to assist and provide medical care to those affected by Covid-19. In countries like Italy, Spain and Turkey citizens are giving standing ovations from windows and balconies in appreciation of the health force .

Zimbabweans can also adopt the same concept that spreads love and inspires health workers to keep the faith and continue with their much-appreciated hard work.

In addition, donations of any kind for the health workers can go a long way. These can be in form of food, shoes, and clothes for these medical heroes or for their children.

Above all forms of assistance, it is our responsibility to wash our hands, self-isolate whenever possible, and follow Government guidelines for slowing the spread of Covid-19.

It is of utmost importance to remember the aim is to prevent the spread of the virus. Everyone who chooses to assist the less vulnerable must do so without exposing themselves. Emphasis is on safety.

Let us avoid unnecessary face-to-face interactions. We can deliver donations to those in need without interacting with them.

A simple telephone call to notify them of our intentions and leaving the donations on their doorsteps will suffice.

Last year in March, the country was hit by one of the worst tropical cyclones, Cyclone Idai and Zimbabweans united to assist the affected families.

Another crisis has hit us. Let us work together again, with the little we have so we can save lives and fight this virus.