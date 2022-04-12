COVID 19: Three dead as active cases continue falling

Blessing Karubwa, Online Reporter

THREE people succumbed to Covid-19 on Monday as the country recorded 37 cases in the last 24-hour reporting period.

Zimbabwe has so far recorded 247 010 cases, 5 460 deaths and 240 496 recoveries.

The national recovery rate remains at 97 percent as active cases go down to 1 054.

All cases were local.

The vaccination programme is continuing countrywide with 5 730 327 people having received their first dose, 3 597 602 receiving their second dose while 539 837 receiving their third dose.

A total of 12 250 received their first jab yesterday, 1 130 received their second jab while 4 961 received their third jab.

As of April 10, 2022, at 3 PM there were 18 people that were hospitalized with one new admission.

Six people were admitted in Intensive Care Units, while 12 people had mild to moderate symptoms. No one was asymptomatic and no one had severe symptoms.

Four of the 18 hospitalized were vaccinated and 14 were not vaccinated.

Bulawayo recorded the highest number of cases, followed by Harare with Mashonaland West with eight new cases.

Mashonaland East and Harare had five cases each while Matabeleland South had four cases.

Masvingo recorded two cases.

Manicaland and Matabeleland North had one case each while other provinces recorded zero cases.

