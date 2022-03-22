COVID-19: Two die as active cases plunge

Blessing Karubwa, Chronicle Reporter

TWO people succumbed to Covid-19 yesterday as the country recorded 166 cases in the last 24-hour reporting period.

Zimbabwe has so far recorded 244 685 cases, 5 429 deaths and 234 895 recoveries.

The national recovery rate remains at 96 percent and active cases went down to 4 361.

All cases are local.

The vaccination programme is continuing countrywide with 4 428 726 people having received their first dose, 3 443 832 receiving their second dose while 181 798 receiving their third dose.

A total of 13 662 received their first jab yesterday, 2 101 received their second jab while 3 661 received their third jab.

As of March 20, 2022, at 3 PM there were 35 people that were hospitalized with four new admissions. No one was admitted in Intensive Care Units, while 24 people had mild to moderate symptoms. Five people were asymptomatic while six people had severe symptoms.

Mashonaland East recorded the highest number of cases, followed by Manicaland which recorded 40 new cases. Mashonaland West had 37 new cases followed by Matabeleland North with 13 new cases. Matabeleland South had 8 while Harare, Mashonaland Central, Midlands and Masvingo recorded 6 cases each.

Bulawayo recorded the least number of cases which is 3.

