COVID-19: Two die as Covid-19 cases increase to 394

Blessing Karubwa, Chronicle Reporter

TWO people succumbed to Covid-19 yesterday as the country recorded 394 cases in the last 24-hour reporting period.

Zimbabwe has so far recorded 242 909 cases, 5 416 deaths and 232 425 recoveries.

The national recovery rate goes to 95% and active cases go down to 5 068.

59 of the new cases reported yesterday were from outbreaks detected from schools in Mashonaland East (34) and Manicaland (25).

The vaccination programme is continuing countrywide with 4 397 105 people having received their first dose, 3 428 435 receiving their second dose while 161 408 receiving their third dose.

A total of 2 769 received their first jab yesterday, 2 323 received their second jab while 1 780 received their third jab.

As of March 13, 2022, at 3 PM there were 61 people that were hospitalized with nine new admissions. No one was admitted in Intensive Care Units, while 48 people had mild to moderate symptoms. Seven people were asymptomatic while six people had severe symptoms.

Mashonaland East recorded the highest number of cases, followed by Manicaland which recorded 87 new cases. Masvingo had 62 new cases while Matabeleland North recorded 52 new cases. Mashonaland West recorded 25 new cases followed by Matabeleland South which recorded 21 new cases.

Midlands recorded 19 new cases while Mashonaland Central recorded 18 new cases.

Harare had 8 new cases.

Bulawayo recorded the least number of cases which is 7.

