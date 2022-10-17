COVID-19: Two succumb to deadly virus

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Online Reporter

TWO more people have succumbed to Covid-19 in Zimbabwe, bringing to 5 608 the number of people who have died since the outbreak of the global pandemic.

The two deaths were recorded in Masvingo and Harare provinces.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care situational report, 12 new Covid-19 cases were recorded during the last 24 hours.

“A total of 12 new cases, all local and two deaths were reported today. The seven 7-day rolling average for new cases remains at 22 as of Saturday,” read the statement from the Ministry.

“In term of vaccination update, 1 634 people received their first dose today bringing cumulative to 6 544 428, 1 825 people received their second dose bringing cumulative to 4 904 750 while 1 379 received their third dose bringing cumulative to 1 178 424.”

So far Harare accounts for the majority of Covid-19 that have been recorded in Zimbabwe at 1820, followed by Bulawayo at 903 and then Mashonaland West at 580.

“As of Sunday, Zimbabwe had 257 905 cases 251 916 recoveries, 5 608 deaths.”

The country has suffered relatively less Covid-19 infections and deaths mainly due Government’s swift response that is guided by World Health Organisation (Who) recommendations.

