COVID-19: Two succumb to virus

Blessing Karubwa, Online Reporter

TWO people succumbed to Covid-19 on Wednesday as the country recorded 39 cases in the last 24-hour reporting period.

Zimbabwe has so far recorded 247 336 cases, 5 466 deaths and 241 160 recoveries.

The national recovery rate remains at 97% and active cases fall to 721.

All cases were local.

To date, a total of 5 799 542 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The vaccination programme is continuing countrywide with 5 799 542 people having received their first dose, 3 616 013 receiving their second dose while 567 948 receiving their third dose.

A total of 5 346 received their first jab on Wednesday, 853 received their second jab while 855 received their third jab.

As of April 18, 2022, at 3 PM there were 21 people that were hospitalized with five new admissions. No one was admitted in Intensive Care Units, while 17 people had mild to moderate symptoms. Two people were asymptomatic and two people had severe symptoms.

11 of the 29 hospitalized were vaccinated and 10 were not vaccinated.

Matabeleland South recorded the highest number of cases, followed by Bulawayo with six new cases.

Mashonaland East and Masvingo had three cases each while Mashonaland West had two new cases.

Manicalaland had one new case while other provinces had no cases.

@ BlezarKarubwa