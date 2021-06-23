COVID -19 UPDATE: Cases continue to surge across the country

Chronicle Reporter

THE country has continued to record a surge in Covid-19 cases with 519 new infections and six deaths on Tuesday.

Mashonaland West province recorded the highest number of infections with 228 cases.

Midlands had the second highest number of new infections after 65 cases were recorded in the province, Harare had the third highest figures at 62 infections and Masvingo followed with 44 new Covid-19 cases.

Bulawayo province recorded 33 new infections, Matabeleland North and Mashonaland Central both recorded 24 cases, Manicaland recorded 22 cases, Mashonaland East 12 cases and Matabeleland South had the least cases after recording five cases.

The Ministry of Health and Child Care daily report notes that four deaths were recorded in Midlands while Bulawayo and Mashonaland Central recorded a death each.

The Ministry said Kwekwe with 51 cases, Kariba with 65 cases and Karoi 60 cases remain on localised lockdown while Mashonaland West’s Mhondoro, Kazangare and Chiredzi in Masvingo, Bulawayo’s Nkulumane, Emakhandeni and Northern suburbs districts have been classified as Covid-19 hotspots.

