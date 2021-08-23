COVID-19 UPDATE: Cases decline as health protocols are implemented

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Senior Health Reporter

COVID-19 cases in areas previously designated as hotspots have been declining due to public health protocols that have been implemented and ongoing surveillance in Zimbabwe.

The Ministry of Health report shows that 13 deaths and 165 nee cases were reported during the past 24 hours.

During the same period 10 776 people received their 1st Covid-19 dose bringing cumulative for 1st dose to 2 312 417 while 9 181 people received their 2nd dose bringing cumulative for 2nd dose to 1 460 162 .

The same report shows that 444 new recoveries were recorded yesterday while active cases went down to 11 593 from 11 885 recorded on Saturday.

“As at 22 August 2021, Zimbabwe had 122 652 confirmed cases, including 106 810 recoveries and 4 249 deaths. To date, a total of 2 312 417 people have been vaccinated against Covid-19,” said the Ministry. – @thamamoe