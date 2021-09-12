COVID-19 UPDATE: Four die as 57 new cases are recorded

Blessing Karubwa, Chronicle Reporter

FOUR people succumbed to Covid-19 yesterday as the country recorded 57 new cases in the last 24-hour reporting period.

The country has so far recorded 126 220 cases, 4 536 deaths and 118 655 recoveries.

The national recovery rate stands at 94 percent with active cases going down to 3 029 Harare and Masvingo recorded 2 deaths each while other provinces recorded zero deaths. All the cases are local transmissions.

The vaccination programme is continuing countrywide with 2 836 753 people having received the first dose while 17 775 people got the second jab.

A total of 12 157 people received their first jab yesterday and 1 849 006 their second. Active cases go down to 3 029 from 3 200.

As of September 10, 2021 at 3PM, 170 people were hospitalised with 22 new admissions. Sixteen people were admitted in intensive care units (ICU) while 80 had mild to moderate symptoms.

Fifty-one patients had severe symptoms while 23 were asymptomatic. Manicaland and Harare recorded the highest number of 13 cases each followed by Mashonaland East with 8 cases. Bulawayo had 3 cases with Masvingo recording 2 cases. Matabeleland North had 7 cases. Mashonaland Central recorded 4 cases while Mashonaland East had 1 new case. Midlands recorded 4 new cases while Mashonaland West recorded the least number with 1 case followed by Masvingo and Matabeleland South which recorded 2 cases each. “As of September 11, 2021, Zimbabwe, has now recorded 126 220 confirmed cases, 118 655 recoveries and 4 536 deaths,” reads the statement – @TichaKarubwa