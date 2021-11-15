Covid-19 Update: One death recorded

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Senior Reporter

ONE person died and 10 tested positive to Covid-19 in the past 24 hours in Zimbabwe. The death was recorded in Mashonaland East province and all new cases are local.

Statistics from the Ministry of Health and Child Care also show that the seven days average for new cases dropped from 37 to 36 during the same period.

“During the past 24 hours, 6 259 people received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine bringing the cumulative for first dose to 3 468 344, while 4 085 people received their second dose bringing cumulative for the second dose to 2 696 516 as at 4pm. As of 13 November 2021, there were 10 hospitalised cases.

As of Sunday, Zimbabwe had recorded 133 438 cases, including 128 287 recoveries and 4 697 deaths,” the ministry said. – @thamamoe