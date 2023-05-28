Covid-19 vaccination continues

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu

[email protected]

ABOUT 15 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Zimbabwe in a move aimed at achieving herd immunity with reports that 5 693 people have succumbed to the disease since it was first reported in the country in 2020.

A situational report shows that so far 65,1 of the targeted 11 239 749 citizens have received their first dose of the vaccine while 46,7 percent have received the second. As of Saturday, 18,8 percent of the target population had received the third dose.

“On Saturday 194 people received the first dose today bringing the cumulative to 7 317 020 while 375 received their second dose bringing the cumulative to 5 477 550. A total of 504 people received their third dose bringing the cumulative to 2 114 097,” read the report.

“The National Recovery Rate remains at 98 percent and so far so there are 211 cases. As of Wednesday, Zimbabwe had recorded 265 023 Covid-19 cases including 259 119 recoveries and 5 693 deaths.