Covid-19: Zero deaths recorded yesterday

Blessing Karubwa, Chronicle Reporter

ZERO people succumbed to Covid-19 yesterday as the country recorded 501 cases in the last 24-hour reporting period.

Zimbabwe has so far recorded 239 710 cases, 5 399 deaths and 229 183 recoveries.

The national recovery rate remains at 96 percent and active cases go up to 5 128.

136 of the new cases reported yesterday were from outbreaks detected in schools in Mashonaland East (41), Mashonaland West (39), Manicaland (27), Mashonaland Central (14), Matabeleland North (9) and Masvingo (6).

The vaccination programme is continuing countrywide with 4 375 583 people having received their first dose, 3 409 575 receiving their second dose while 141 773 received their third dose.

A total of 1 846 received their first jab yesterday, 1 596 received their second jab while 1 521 received their third jab.

As of March 7, 2022, at 3 PM there were 70 people that were hospitalised with six new admissions. Four people were admitted in Intensive Care Units, while 53 people had mild to moderate symptoms.

Nine people were asymptomatic.

Manicaland recorded the highest number of cases, followed by Mashonaland East with 101 cases. Matabeleland North recorded 88 new cases followed by Mashonaland West with 42 new cases.

Masvingo recorded 38 new cases while Matabeleland South recorded 29 new cases. Midlands recorded 15 new cases while Harare recorded 8 new cases.

Mashonaland Central recorded 37 new cases.

Bulawayo recorded the least number of cases which is 5.

