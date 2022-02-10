COVID-19: Zero deaths recorded yesterday

Lumbidzani Dima, Chronicle Reporter

No Covid-19 death was recorded in Zimbabwe while 140 tested positive yesterday, statistics from the ministry of Health and Child Care show.

“As at yesterday, Zimbabwe had 230 880 confirmed cases, including 222 263 recoveries and 5 367 deaths. To date, a total of 4 302 063 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19,” read the report.

There were 17 hospitalised cases, with only five new admissions and no Intensive Care Unit (ICU) patient.

According to the report, the national recovery rate remains at 96 percent, as active cases went down to 3 250.

“In terms of vaccination, 5 549 people received their 1st dose of the Covid-19 vaccine bringing the cumulative for 1st dose to 4 302 063. Another 4 730 received the 2nd dose bringing the cumulative for 2nd dose to 3 331 549 while 3 507 people received their third dose bringing the cumulative for 3rd dose to 74 602.”