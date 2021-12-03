COVID-19: Zim cases breach 1000 mark

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

COVID-19 cases in Zimbabwe have breached the 1000 mark after months of decline.

On Thursday the country recorded 1 042 new infections and 80 of them were from institutions.

Harare recorded 377 new infections while Bulawayo and Manicaland recorded 158 new cases and Matabeleland South recorded 96 new cases as Mashonaland East recorded 92 new infections.

Masvingo recorded 59 cases, Midlands 44 cases, Mashonaland West 33, Matabeleland North 18 cases and Mashonaland Central recorded the least number of new infections.

In a daily, the Ministry of Health and Child Care said Covid-19 cases are on an increased trajectory.

“As at 02 December 2021, Zimbabwe had 136 379 confirmed cases, including 128 829 recoveries and 4 707 deaths,” reads the statement.

It said on Tuesday 3,8 million people had received the first Covid-19 shot while 2,8 million had received their second jab.

The Ministry said on Wednesday the country had 80 people hospitalised in various hospitals due to Covid-19.

Government on Tuesday heightened Covid-19 restrictions to prevent the spread of Omicron, which the World Health Organisation has described as a variant of concern.

Health experts have warned that the country is now in the fourth wave of Covid-19 calling for members of the public against letting their guard down.

