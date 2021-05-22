Covid-19: Zimbabwe ahead of Sadc

President Mnangagwa joins a dance group on the dance floor during the national culture week commemorations at Chief Njelele’s homestead in Gokwe South District yesterday

Patrick Chitumba, Midlands Bureau Chief

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has commended Zimbabweans for embracing the country’s Covid-19 vaccination programme saying over 900 000 people have so far received the first and second jabs.

The President said Zimbabwe is ahead of all mainland Sadc countries in terms of procurement and administration of Covid-19 vaccines due to its top-rated national vaccination programme.

Zimbabwe is targeting to reach 10 million people with vaccines to attain herd immunity.

The President said over 600 000 people had received their first dose and over 300 000 had the second jab.

Zimbabwe launched the vaccination programme in February this year and was among the first African countries to do so.

According to statistics from the Addis Ababa-based Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Zimbabwe has procured vaccines for almost 900 000 people, more than 1,7 million doses. This is ahead of any other country in Southern Africa.

The total number of people vaccinated is three percent of the population, also significantly more than other nations.

Addressing villagers, artistes, musicians, chiefs and senior Government officials gathered at Chief Njelele’s homestead in Gokwe South for the national culture week commemorations, President Mnangagwa said more vaccines are on their way so that every Zimbabwean who wants to be vaccinated is not denied the right.

The President launched the culture week commemorations as the country joined the rest of the world to mark World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development. In 2001, Unesco adopted the Universal Declaration on Cultural Diversity and in December 2002, the UN General Assembly declared May 21 World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development.

“Covid-19 is still among us and we must still remain vigilant. As a country we are doing well compared to other countries in terms of vaccination. We are one of the best countries in the Sadc region. To date 600 000 received first jab and more than 300 000 second jab.

First and second jabs we have 900 000 people,” he said.

The President urged vaccinated people to continue observing Covid-19 rules and regulations such as wearing face masks, washing of hands and social distancing.

“It doesn’t mean that once you are vaccinated you become reckless, no, the virus will infect you. Let’s all remain vigilant in the fight against the scourge. No one is safe until everyone is safe,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said lockdown measures introduced by Government are still necessary to mitigate against the spread of the virus.

“Yes, the people were angry when we introduced them but they were necessary. Look at the countries that did not introduce the lockdowns, their people are dying and the infection rates are high,” he said.

President Mnangagwa underlined the importance of culture adding that people should tolerate other people’s culture.

He said Zimbabwe has different cultures which must be respected.

President Mnangagwa said peace and prosperity thrived in countries that respect diversity adding that traditional Chiefs were the custodians of culture.

“We are a diverse country with different cultures but Zimbabwe remains a unitary state. We might have different districts, cultures and traditions but we remain one State. Zimbabwe is not divisible. You might dream dividing the country, separating it but that will not happen. From Zambezi to Limpopo, we have areas, districts, people who make this one State,” he said.

President Mnangagwa commended the National Gallery of Zimbabwe for rolling out the “Zimbabwe at 41” mobile visual art exhibition programme launched earlier this month.

“Provinces must therefore take keen interest in the exhibition as we continue to celebrate Zimbabwe’s culture and history,” he said.

The President said the importance of team work for harnessing the common benefit of the people can’t be over emphasised.

“In this regard, I applaud the first Lady Amai Mnangagwa, Government ministries, departments, agencies as well as traditional leaders and other stakeholders for reviving the national dress fabric and reviving Nhanga/Gota/ Ixiba teachings,” he said.

These programmes, he said, sustains the social cultural systems of people premised on the African philosophy of Ubuntu/Unhu.

“I exhort families and communities to continue implementing these cultural practices meant to protect the youths from immoral vices and alien value systems,” he said.