Covid forces CAF to consider canceling Afcon

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

CAF is contemplating canceling the 33rd edition of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations finals set for Cameroon early next year, RMCsport has revealed.

It attributed the drastic decision, if taken by Caf, as a result of the devastating effects of the Covid-19 pandemic that will see Algeria keep the cup they won in Egypt in 2019 for at least another year.

“What was still a reflection several weeks ago has become far more than a probability in recent days. According to our information, CAF could announce a cancellation of this edition. The reflection is in any case engaged.

“Several national coaches have echoed this possibility although no official decision has been announced to them. Besides the organizational difficulties linked to Covid-19 and its new variant Omicron, CAF is faced with discontent from European clubs in general but English in particular who would like to be able to keep the players on British soil in the coming weeks.

“The African players called up should thus undergo a quarantine on their return to the United Kingdom, which would therefore deprive the clubs of their players for a longer period,” said the publication in its latest edition.

The Warriors are part of the 16 teams that are set to light up Cameroon from January 9 with the final set for February 6.